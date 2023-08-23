Consumers feel the pinch as bottled water brands hike sales commissions to boost market growth

In a bid to expand their market reach, several bottled water brands have raised sales commissions for distributors. As a result, the prices of bottled water have surged as companies aim to offset additional expenses.

In certain cases, the companies don't directly benefit from the additional profits, as these gains end up in the pockets of the distributors. Yet, they have chosen to persist with the strategy in the hope that distributors will prioritise their products over others to secure commissions.

Consequently, customers are finding themselves indirectly compelled to bear extra costs. Despite the exercise of indirect market control by the firms, neither the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection nor the Bangladesh Competition Commission has taken any measures.

One company has called it a 'marketing strategy' while several others declined to comment on the matter.