Hasina opens, watches from helicopter Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant in Gaibandha

Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant in Gaibandha’s Sundarganj “as part of efforts to fulfil her pledge” to improve the standard of life of people in the region.

The prime minister opened the 200 megawatt plant, Teesta Solar, from a rally in Rangpur during her visit to the northern division on Wednesday.

She later watched the plant, constructed by conglomerate Beximco Group’s Beximco Power on a 650-acre piece of infertile land, from the helicopter on her way back to Dhaka.