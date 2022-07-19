Twitter claims Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44b deal
Tom Hals, Reuters
Published: 19 Jul 2022 08:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 08:46 AM BdST
Twitter Inc on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to "slow walk" the company's lawsuit to hold him to his $44 billion takeover and urged a September trial to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a court filing.
"Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt," the company wrote. "No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties."
Twitter has sued Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.
The company said if Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk's proposal to hold the trial in February.
Musk, who is the world's richest person and chief executive of electric carmaker Telsa Inc, accused San Francisco-based Twitter of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts and to "railroad" him into buying the company.
The two sides will make their arguments about the trial's proposed start date to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.
The New York Post reported on Monday that Musk's lawyers are planning to countersue Twitter to gather more information about spam accounts.
Shares of Twitter have fallen from more than $50 per share when the deal was announced in April to below $33 a share last week. Twitter's stock closed on Monday at $38.41, up 1.8%.
- Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44b deal: Twitter
- Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe
- Amazon takes on Britain's Tesco with price match scheme
- Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
- Soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less a litre: official
- American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
- Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22
- BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators
- Twitter claims Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44b deal
- Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe
- Amazon takes on Britain's Tesco with price match scheme
- Dollar lurks below highs as euro gasps for gas
- Bottled soybean oil to cost Tk 14 less per litre, commerce secretary says
- The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Suspects in attack on Narail Hindu homes face quizzing for 3 days
- Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal
- High Court orders judicial probe into harassment of Narail college teacher
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again