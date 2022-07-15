Shanta First Income Unit Fund declares 10% dividend for FY22

Earnings Per Unit of the fund stands at Tk 1.14, implying that the fund has disbursed 87.7 percent of its earnings to its investors, said Shanta Asset Management, the sponsor and asset manager of the fund.

Now the investors can opt for the dividend as cash or reinvest it by purchasing units of the fund for further growth.

Shanta Asset Management Limited stipulates that only the shareholders who have held units on Jun 30 2022 will be entitled to the reception of the declared dividend.

Its CEO Mohammad Emran Hasan said, “Despite a challenging year, with a market return of only 3.7 percent in FY 2021-22, we are delighted to declare a decent dividend for our esteemed investors. In the spirit of assurance and resilience, I would like to thank our valued investors for trusting us thus far.

“With that in mind, we will continue to serve our clients by maximising their wealth while acting as their go-to fund manager.”