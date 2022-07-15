BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from three operators over illegal VoIP

Robi Axiata paid Tk 21 million in fines, Grameenphone Tk 5.25 million and Banglalink Tk 575,000, the telecom regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The fines were collected over the last two days.

The regulator levied the administrative fines after a hearing under the provisions of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001 on Apr 10.