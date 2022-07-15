BTRC receives Tk 28m in fines from three operators over illegal VoIP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2022 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:27 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has received fines worth Tk 27.8 million from three of the country's leading mobile operators for hosting illegal Voice over Internet Protocol services on their SIMs.
Robi Axiata paid Tk 21 million in fines, Grameenphone Tk 5.25 million and Banglalink Tk 575,000, the telecom regulator said in a statement on Thursday.
The fines were collected over the last two days.
The regulator levied the administrative fines after a hearing under the provisions of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001 on Apr 10.
More stories
- ACI ends partnership with Dabur
- Russia warns against G7 attempt to cap oil prices
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner
- 550,000 rawhides collected during Eid
- Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S Asian neighbours
- France's Pernod puts new India investments on hold
- Oil prices may rise 40% without Russian price cap: US official
- Asian stocks hit 2-year lows
Recent Stories
- ACI ends 19-year equity joint venture with Dabur
- Russia warns that G7 attempt to cap oil price risks higher prices
- Netflix names Microsoft as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
- Bangladesh tanneries buy half a million pieces of rawhide during Eid
- Rupee settlement will help India trade with Russia, Iran and S Asian neighbours
- France's Pernod puts new India investments on hold, citing protracted tax fight
Opinion
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation