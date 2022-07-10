Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2022 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 02:22 AM BdST
Hasan Ali from Mirpur in Dhaka bought a cow for Tk 90,000 and kept it with the seller at Gabtoli cattle market on Saturday morning to sacrifice it on Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. As he was preparing to return home with the cow in the afternoon, the seller sulked.
"I would've got Tk 30,000 more had I waited until the afternoon," said the seller.
Customers swarmed the cattle markets in Gabtoli and other areas on the eve of Eid, but it appeared the supply was not adequate, a factor that drove prices in the final hours of Eid cattle sales.
Ziaur Rahman brought six medium-sized cows to a makeshift market in Mohammadpur's Basila from Keraniganj in the morning and only one was still unsold at 3pm. "Other cows would've been sold out had I brought more," he said.
Ratan Sarker brought two cows in the afternoon and sold one almost instantly. "I've made a good profit from this sale. Bargaining is on for the other."
"There are fewer cows than customers. So, the sellers are asking high prices," said Sajed Hasan, who started for Gabtoli after failing to get a good bargain in Basila.
In Gabtoli, cows worth less than Tk 80,000 were rare.
The market's worker Lutfar Rahman said the supply was inadequate this time as fewer cows arrived after Friday afternoon.
