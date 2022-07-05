IKEA reopens for online fire sale in Russia before market exit
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 04:34 PM BdST
IKEA will open for business for a final time in Russia on Tuesday, with customers permitted to buy goods in an online-only fire sale before the Swedish furniture company winds down its operations in a market to which it hopes one day to return.
"From July 5 for a few weeks you can buy IKEA goods only on ikea.ru," IKEA said on its Russian website. "Goods will be on sale for as long as they are in stock."
It was not possible to add items to the online basket as of 11 am in Moscow. IKEA's Russian press service had no immediate comment.
Selling surplus inventory and generating revenue in Russia may raise eyebrows, given the public and political pressure on companies not to do business there.
IKEA still operates 14 malls in the country under the MEGA brand, though it said it is exploring options for its 17 furniture stores there which remain closed.
Scores of companies have suspended operations in Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February in what it terms a "special operation".
However fewer than 40, including McDonald's, Societe Generale and Renault, have announced deals to sell assets or hand the keys over to local managers.
IKEA said last month it would sell factories, close offices and reduce its 15,000-strong workforce in the country as it did not expect to resume sales in the foreseeable future.
Its owner Ingka Group said in June it was open to returning to Russia one day, but that conditions were not in place right now.
IKEA has said it will continue to pay its nearly 15,000 staff in Russia until the end of August.
Footage obtained by the Baza Telegram channel last week showed people sprinting through an IKEA store as employees were permitted to return and use their 15% discount.
- Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand
- Rawhide prices hiked by Tk 7 per sq ft
- Factories ordered to pay workers by Jul 7
- Western firms struggle to exit Russia
- Exports hit all-time high
- RFL gets $23m in loans from UK
- Boeing disappointed after China's airlines buy Airbus planes
- Mexico denies permit for Audi solar plant
- Samsung Q2 solid on server-chip demand, smartphones cloud outlook
- Bangladesh hikes rawhide prices for Eid sale
- Bangladesh factories ordered to pay wages with Eid allowance by Jul 7
- Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia
- Bangladesh posts all-time high exports of $52bn in 2021-22
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage