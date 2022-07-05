Bangladesh to disburse Tk 4.43bn loans in rawhide trade this Eid

However, like in the preceding years, the target is likely to remain unfulfilled while rawhide traders complain that banks are disinclined to give them loans.

Every year, rawhide traders and tannery owners receive loans during Eid-ul-Azha. The rawhide and skins of sacrificial animals during Eid account for almost half the supply of raw materials used in the leather industry throughout the year.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid on Jul 10 this year.

Central bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam said, “Four state-owned banks and seven private ones will disburse the loans. We sent letters out to the banks with the instruction.”

Leather traders, including small business owners, tanneries and organisations involved in processing, can reschedule their defaulted loans after a minimum 2 percent down payment and get fresh loans to buy rawhide.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, there are 12.12 million animals ready for slaughter in the country, including 4.43 million cows, 173,504 buffaloes, 6.57 million goats, 937,682 lambs and 1,409 other animals.

The demand for sacrificial animals this year stands at 9.77 million.

However, the demand for cattle for Eid in Dhaka sits at over 2.47 million against a supply of nearly 869,000. There are surplus cattle in the five divisions apart from Dhaka.

BANK LOANS

File Photo

Of the state-owned banks, Janata Bank will disburse the highest amount of loan in rawhide trade - Tk 1.2 billion, while Agrani Bank will distribute Tk 830 million, Rupali Bank TK 300 million and Sonali Bank Tk 250 million.

Of the private banks, Islami Bank has allocated Tk 1.7 billion for loans. Aside from that, Al-Arafah Islami Bank will disburse Tk 52 million, Jamuna Bank Tk 50 million, Dhaka Bank Tk 30 million, South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Tk 10 million, National Credit and Commerce Bank Tk 5 million and The City Bank TK 3 million among traders.

Last year, the central bank had approved loans of Tk 5.83 billion but less than half of it was disbursed. Such has been the case over the past few years.

UNWILLING TO LOAN

Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants’ Association Secretary-General Tipu Sultan complained that banks are reluctant to provide loans.

“Banks only provide loans to tannery owners and exporters and leave out other traders involved with rawhide. So, they have to manage funds from acquaintances for business in this sector,” he said.

“Traders in the rawhide sector are supposed to get loans, but no banks comply. [The traders] don’t even know this.”

Aftab Khan, managing director of leather trade organisation Mahbub and Brothers, confirmed that he has no idea about the loans.

“Only tanneries and exporters get the credit. Companies in Savar’s Hemayetpur and three factories outside Dhaka get them. The banks do not give out loans to anybody else.”

File Photo

However, a Bangladesh Bank notice on Jun 30 stated that leather traders, including “tannery industries and all commercial organisations/industries involved in rawhide trade and processing”, can reschedule their defaulted loans through a minimum 2 percent down payment to avail fresh loans for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Several years ago, each rawhide would be sold at around Tk 2,500 but the prices have dropped over the past two years. In 2020, a huge amount of rawhide had to be buried due to a lack of buyers.

The prices were higher last year but it was still less than regular prices and warehouse owners blamed tannery owners for not paying them their dues.

The relocation of Hazaribagh tanneries to Savar triggered a huge slump in the country’s leather trade.

PRICES, PRESERVATION THIS YEAR

The government hiked the prices of rawhide by Tk 7 per sq foot for procurement during Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday.

This year the government will set the price of salted cow rawhide at Tk 47-52 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 40-44 outside Dhaka.

The price of salted goat rawhide was set at a maximum of Tk 20, Munshi said.

Last year, the price of salted cow rawhide was Tk 40-44 in Dhaka and Tk 37 outside Dhaka, while the maximum price of salted goat rawhide was Tk 17.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary to the commerce ministry, called on donors and buyers to ensure that salt is applied to the rawhides of animals sacrificed during Eid for preservation purposes.

"We want to encourage people to apply salt and preserve the hides themselves. Those who are sacrificing animals should be mindful of this. They should buy salt and either apply it themselves or give it to those who are taking the hides from them, be it an orphanage or any other religious institution or seasonal trader."

"We hope to be able to procure salted hides this year. This will help maintain the quality of the leather we produce and boost our export earnings."

