RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2022 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 05:19 PM BdST
RFL Electronics Ltd (REL) has secured a $23 million credit facility from Britain's development finance institution to expand its capacity to manufacture electronic home appliances.
British International Investment's loan will be used to import machinery for the company's new factory in the Danga Industrial Park, the company said in a statement.
REL, a unit of the PRAN-RFL group, hopes to increase its refrigerator manufacturing capacity and assembly line of small appliances such as rice cookers and blenders with the funds. It will also help create at least 600 jobs, 40 per cent of which are expected to be semi-skilled workers, according to the company.
The loan marks BII’s first investment under the '2X Challenge' in Bangladesh, owing to the role of women in the company's leadership and its initiative to advance quality employment opportunities for women within its workforce.
The 2X Challenge is an initiative launched by the development finance institutions of the G7 to mobilise capital to support increased economic empowerment for women in emerging economies.
“I am thrilled that we are deepening our partnership with the PRAN-RFL group through this loan. This latest investment in REL demonstrates BII’s commitment to continuing to back the growth of an ambitious partner that is making strong strides toward accelerating productivity in the country and creating inclusive economic opportunities in form of jobs for women and semi-skilled," said M Rehan Rashid, the BII's country director for Bangladesh.
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, said the facility will help boost local manufacturing and cater to the increasing demand for electronics products among the fast-growing and urbanising middle-income segment of Bangladesh.
Lauding the initiative, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said the investment recognises PRAN-RFL’s efforts to increase women’s employment.
“BII is central to the UK’s new international development strategy and it is delivering honest and reliable investment that creates jobs and supports economic development in Bangladesh,” he added.
- Boeing disappointed after China's airlines buy Airbus planes
- Mexico denies permit for Audi solar plant
- Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project
- Mexico's largest oil refinery opens to fanfare
- Former Apple lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading
- Meta slashes hiring plans
- Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight
- Grameenphone shares fall after SIM sale ban
- Boeing disappointed after China's top three airlines buy 300 Airbus planes
- Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant
- Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project, raises stakes with West
- Mexico's largest oil refinery opens to fanfare, not yet operational
- Former top Apple lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading
- Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight with app developers
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect
- Teacher Utpal was the bedrock of his family. His murder leaves them staring into an abyss
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service