Mexico's environment ministry denies permit for Audi solar plant
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2022 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2022 09:33 AM BdST
Mexico's environment ministry said on Friday it rejected a key environmental permit for a solar power plant that German automaker Audi has proposed to build at its factory in the central Mexican state of Puebla.
Audi's proposed environmental impact statement for the photovoltaic power plant, sent to officials in late May, was denied because it requires a regional analysis given additional electrical infrastructure that will be needed, the ministry said in a brief statement.
"From their initial conception, these types of projects require the establishment of a power station, an electric substation and internal transmission lines," it said.
The ministry added it will evaluate any new environmental impact statement for the solar plant that Audi submits.
Audi is a subsidiary of Volkswagen.
Audi Mexico said the solar panels it hoped to build were intended for self-consumption only and would be used "exclusively to carry out part of the power consumption that enable the global production of the Audi Q5."
"Audi Mexico is highly respectful of all legal requirements in the country, so it's cross-checking the authorization of the already existing transmission station with the delivery of the additional documentation requested by the competent authorities," the company told Reuters in a statement on Saturday.
- Boeing disappointed after China's airlines buy Airbus planes
- Mexico denies permit for Audi solar plant
- Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project
- Mexico's largest oil refinery opens to fanfare
- Former Apple lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading
- Meta slashes hiring plans
- Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight
- Grameenphone shares fall after SIM sale ban
- Mexico's largest oil refinery opens to fanfare, not yet operational
- Former top Apple lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading
- Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight with app developers
- Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds
- Grameenphone shares tumble after regulator bans sale of new connections
- N Korea may be behind new $100m cryptocurrency hack, experts say
Most Read
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- Amin Hilaly, a real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, goes 'missing’: family
- Ashulia school suspends girl for hanging out with teacher murder suspect