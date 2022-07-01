Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight with app developers
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 09:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 09:01 AM BdST
Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases, according to a court filing.
The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%.
As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021.
"A vast majority of US developers who earned revenue through Google Play will be eligible to receive money from this fund, if they choose," Google said in the blog post.
Google said it would also charge developers a 15% commission on their first million in revenue from the Google Play Store each year. It started doing this in 2021.
The court must approve the proposed settlement.
There were likely 48,000 app developers eligible to apply for the $90 million fund, and the minimum payout is $250, according to Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who represented the plaintiffs.
Apple Inc agreed last year to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class action. It also agreed to pay $100 million.
In Washington, Congress is considering legislation that would require Google and Apple to allow sideloading, or the practice of downloading apps without using an app store. Google says it already allows sideloading. It would also bar them from requiring that app providers use Google and Apple's payment systems.
- Former Apple lawyer pleads guilty to insider trading
- Meta slashes hiring plans
- Google to pay $90m to settle legal fight
- Grameenphone shares fall after SIM sale ban
- BTRC blocks GP SIM card sales
- Airbnb makes ban on parties permanent
- Pakistan gets IMF targets in step toward restoring bailout
- Russia fines foreign firms for data storage violations
- Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds
- Grameenphone shares tumble after regulator bans sale of new connections
- N Korea may be behind new $100m cryptocurrency hack, experts say
- Disney unveils first new cruise ship in a decade, dips toe into metaverse
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Airbnb makes ban on parties permanent
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Thousands march in India's Udaipur to demand protection for Hindus after tailor slaughtered