BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 09:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:13 PM BdST
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has barred the sale of new SIM cards by Grameenphone, citing “poor quality” of the mobile carrier’s services.
BTRC’s Engineering and Operations Division issued the order on Wednesday, said the unit’s Director Golam Razzaque.
“The quality of Grameenphone’s service isn’t improving despite it being the top mobile phone operator with a large customer base. They’ve failed to develop sufficient infrastructure to provide services to so many customers despite repeated reminders,” he said.
“We’re receiving complaints about them [Grameenphone] regularly. Dropped calls are frequent [on Grameenphone’s network].”
Razzaque added that the company will get back the permission to sell new connections once it improves the quality of its service.
Comments from Grameenphone were not immediately available.
The telecom operator’s customer base was around 85 million as of May, or 46 percent of total connections, the highest among the four mobile phone operators of the country.
Grameenphone is also leading the other operators with 107.4 megahertz spectrum.
Robi has 104 megahertz spectrum, Banglalink 80 and state-owned Teletalk 55.2 megahertz.
- Airbnb makes ban on parties permanent
- Pakistan gets IMF targets in step toward restoring bailout
- Russia fines foreign firms for data storage violations
- Nike forecasts downbeat quarterly revenue
- Oil climbs as UAE says it has no spare capacity
- Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close
- Russia's fashion industry looks for silver lining
- Credit Suisse found guilty in money-laundering case
- Airbnb makes ban on parties permanent
- Russia fines foreign firms for alleged data storage violations
- IMF delivers targets to Pakistan in step toward restoring bailout
- Nike forecasts downbeat quarterly revenue on lingering China worries
- Oil climbs as major producer UAE says it has no spare capacity
- Empty shelves, huge discounts as Russia's Decathlon stores close
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh