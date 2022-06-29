BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service

BTRC’s Engineering and Operations Division issued the order on Wednesday, said the unit’s Director Golam Razzaque.

“The quality of Grameenphone’s service isn’t improving despite it being the top mobile phone operator with a large customer base. They’ve failed to develop sufficient infrastructure to provide services to so many customers despite repeated reminders,” he said.

“We’re receiving complaints about them [Grameenphone] regularly. Dropped calls are frequent [on Grameenphone’s network].”

Razzaque added that the company will get back the permission to sell new connections once it improves the quality of its service.

Comments from Grameenphone were not immediately available.

The telecom operator’s customer base was around 85 million as of May, or 46 percent of total connections, the highest among the four mobile phone operators of the country.

Grameenphone is also leading the other operators with 107.4 megahertz spectrum.

Robi has 104 megahertz spectrum, Banglalink 80 and state-owned Teletalk 55.2 megahertz.