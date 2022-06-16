IUB team up with LankaBangla to launch trading lab

It is the first-of-its-kind lad at the university level in Bangladesh, the institution said in a statement. Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla, and Tanweer Hasan, vice-chancellor of IUB signed the MoU at a programme on the IUB campus in Dhaka on Jun 12.

The lab is being set up under the Industry-Academia Collaboration Initiatives of IUB’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship. Under the supervision and guidance of LankaBangla experts and IUB’s finance professors, groups of selected third and final year students of IUB will get to learn how Dhaka and Chattagram stock exchanges operate.

Under strict supervision and subject to getting permission from their guardians, students will learn and get to open their own BO accounts, carry out transactions on the stock markets, and also learn to analyse market trends and their own trading decisions.

In addition, they will also be able to use the trading portal and a number of proprietary applications and software of LankaBangla.

“If our students can be made familiar with the practical world, it will be easier for them to start their career after graduation. That is why we need to mitigate the gap in sectors such as the financial institutions and the universities,” said Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of IUB’s Board of Trustees.

“The capital market of a country has a direct relationship with its industrialisation and economic development. I hope that this partnership with IUB will create a bridge between the industry and the academia to develop the capital market,” said LankaBangla Chairman Mohammad A Moyeen.

“There are inefficiencies and swings in the Bangladeshi capital market as well. We need to have an informed group of investors who know what they are getting into. I laud the Securities and Exchange Commission for holding seminars and workshops around the country to educate investors. But for this, there can be no better place than the universities, where we are producing the next generation of leaders.”

Towhid Samad, member of the IUB Board of Trustees, LankaBangla CEO Khandoker Saffat Reza, IUB Pro Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan, IUB’s SBE Dean Meherun Ahmed, and Head of the Department of Finance Samiul Parvez Ahmed also spoke at the event.