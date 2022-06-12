FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2022 02:15 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 02:15 AM BdST
With the economy back to normal amid a rapid fall in COVID-19 cases, foreign direct investment or FDI in Bangladesh has increased almost to the pre-pandemic level, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.
Inflows rose by 13 percent to $2.9 billion in Bangladesh last year, the UN agency said in its World Investment Report 2022.
The number of international project finance deals tripled to 14, reaching $4.7 billion, according to the report, published on Thursday. The largest project was the construction of a container terminal in Ananda Bazar for $2 billion.
UNCTAD said FDI in the Least Developed Countries increased by 13 percent to $26 billion, despite the acceleration of funds repatriation by oil companies, which resulted in negative inflows to Angola of $4.1 billion from $1.9 billion in 2020.
In the nine Asian LDCs, FDI inflows rose by 6 percent to $9.8 billion, or one-third of the LDC total. In Cambodia, the largest LDC recipient, FDI was down by 4 percent, at $3.5 billion.
UNCTAD mentioned Bangladesh Dual-Gauge Railway Line Project as an example of investment projects relevant to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The build-own-operate project comprises the construction of an 80-km mass transit system, with Bangladesh Railway and Rites Ltd as sponsors.
In 2021, ASEAN, China, Japan and Malaysia launched or revised their sustainable finance taxonomies on sustainable finance. Bangladesh is among the countries that are in the process of developing one.
Most of the taxonomies in use, and under development, are dedicated to climate transition and environmental protection. However, a few countries have started to incorporate social development into their taxonomies.
Emerging economies are also putting in place sector-specific measures to leverage the potential of financial institutions to finance sustainable development.
Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Nigeria and Turkey have developed guidelines for sustainable banking with the aim of directing more investment into key sustainable development areas, including SME development, job creation, social infrastructure and agriculture.
- US average gas price tops $5 per gallon
- BGMEA wants tax at source unchanged
- Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers
- Red-hot US inflation hammers European shares
- Russia and China open cross-border bridge
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Govt’s borrowing target frustrates FBCCI
- Soybean oil price goes up again
- US gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
- BGMEA calls on the government to retain 0.5% tax at source for exports
- Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers without regulating it out of existence
- Red-hot US inflation hammers European shares amid recession fears
- Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Parabat train fire: Rail service to Sylhet resumes after four hours
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- 2 die as protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery: surgeon
- Ferry catches fire while crossing Padma River in Munshiganj
- Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
- Kamal defends FY23 budget, claims he’s crafted it to protect the poor