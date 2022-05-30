Food minister says mills are hoarding paddy amid rice price hike

Rice prices fall when the products of the Boro season arrive in the market, but this time the staple is getting costlier.

Wholesalers say the mills have raised prices. The mill owners have blamed a rise in the prices of paddy this season for the spike in rice prices.

Speaking at a meeting on the collection of paddy during the Boro season, Sadhan brushed aside the mill owners’ claim, alleging that they are engaged in an “evil competition”.

“Most of the mill owners are buying paddy, but they are not producing rice. Newly produced rice is not coming to the market. The rice available now is from last year’s production. Where is the new rice going?”

The minister ordered officials to monitor the mills and report their purchase of paddy and sales of rice.

He also criticised corporate firms that started selling rice in recent years “at higher prices”.

“They are stockpiling paddy and selling packaged rice at higher prices,” he said and asked officials to quickly discuss the matter with the companies.