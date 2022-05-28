Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments
>>Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 10:42 AM BdST
Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.
"The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed," Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry's financial policy department, was quoted as saying.
Russian officials are wrestling with how to
regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the
finance ministry opposed to the central bank's calls for a blanket ban.
Discussions have been ongoing for months and though the government expects cryptocurrencies to be legalised as a means of payment sooner or later, no consensus has yet been reached.
The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing government officials.
Allowing crypto as a means of settlement for international trade would help counter the impact of Western sanctions, which has seen Russia's access to traditional cross-border payment mechanisms "limited," Chebeskov said.
