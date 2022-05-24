Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 05:26 PM BdST
Western countries must not trade security for economic profit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas.
"We must recognise that our economic choices have consequences for our security. Freedom is more important than free trade, the protection of our values is more important than profit," Stoltenberg told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
"I am not arguing against trade with China, but I am saying that for instance, the control over 5G networks is of vital security importance," he said.
"We cannot say that in the interest of profits and free trade we just open up those networks also for suppliers that actually are not reliable when it comes to our security," Stoltenberg added.
On the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double the flow of Russian gas through the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, he spoke of a lesson learned.
Berlin halted the project when Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, days before sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation".
Stoltenberg said free trade had brought a lot of prosperity and wealth, but at a price.
"Because some of this trade, some of this interaction with authoritarian regimes, is undermining our security - and then we have to choose security instead of vulnerability and over-reliance on authoritarian regimes," he said.
"So this idea that we should have free trade in natural gas, meaning we can buy as much gas from Russia as we want, that's wrong, it's dangerous," Stoltenberg warned.
"It provides Russia with a tool to intimidate and to use against us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now, I regret to say."
The United States has long pressed European and other countries to exclude Chinese technology from 5G networks.
Washington sees Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei HWT.UL as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party's global surveillance machinery.
Huawei, which is playing a leading role as the telecoms world gears up for next generation wireless technology, has repeatedly denied spying for the Chinese state.
- Serum plans African plant in global expansion
- Airbnb shuts down its local business in China
- Govt boosts capital market assistance fund
- Bangladesh looks to alternatives to Russia for fertilisers
- HC: identify e-commerce money launderers
- Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch
- Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
- Stocks snap 8-day losing streak
- Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
- India could restrict sugar exports to 10m tonnes
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Indian vaccine giant Serum plans African plant in global expansion
- Airbnb shuts down its local business in China
- Amid Ukraine war, Bangladesh looks to alternatives to Russia for fertilisers
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Bangladesh eases rules further to get cash incentives on remittances
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Litton, Mushfiqur hit centuries to regain control after early setback against Sri Lanka