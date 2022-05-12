Mobile court finds 73,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil in raids on Khulna warehouses

On Thursday, a mobile court run by the Rapid Action Battalion raided the warehouses at the city’s Boro Bazar and recovered the stockpile. They fined the three companies a total of Tk 160,000.

Being tipped off, the authorities raided those warehouses and recovered 73,032 litres of soybean oil and 163,608 litres of palm oil, said Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak.

The court then fined Sonali Enterprise owner Pradip Saha Tk 30,000, Saha Trading owner Dilip Saha Tk 90,000 and Ranajit Biswas and Sons owner Asit Biswas Tk 40,000.

The traders in Khulna have created an artificial crisis in the market by hoarding cooking oil against the government rules, said Debashish. The crackdown on hoarding will continue, he said.