India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units
>> Reuters
Published: 06 May 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 01:33 PM BdST
Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
Mahindra Group is also seeking funds for the EV unit and will club it with Italian design house Automobili Pininfarina to form a separate company, according to the report.
Mahindra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
More stories
- Central Bank of India to close 13% of its branches
- Cooking oil prices raised
- Netflix shareholders sue over subscription slump disclosures
- Sunflower oil supplies improve in Europe
- Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast
- Starbucks plans wage increases
- Airbnb bets on summer of travel for revenue growth
- ‘I don’t really have a business plan’: How Elon Musk wings it
Recent Stories
- State-owned Central Bank of India to close 13% of its branches
- Mill owners raise cooking oil prices by as much as 32%
- Netflix shareholders sue over subscription slump disclosures
- Sunflower oil supplies improve as EU market adapts to war in Ukraine
- Starbucks plans wage increases that won’t apply to unionised workers
- Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis
Opinion
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Tourists assaulted in Jaflong by volunteers appointed by authorities
- ACC opens a case against North South University chairman, 5 others for Tk 3bn embezzlement
- AL MP Haji Salim, a convict in wealth case, returns to Bangladesh after medical treatment abroad
- Cyclone Asani likely to cut its path through Bangladesh coast
- Mill owners raise cooking oil prices by as much as 32%
- RAB arrests student who hit deliveryman Nahid with an iron rod during New Market clashes