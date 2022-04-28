Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh's central bank has instructed all banks across the country to stay open on Saturday, Apr 30, due to the long weekend ahead of the Eid holidays.
The order from Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision on Thursday, noted that there was an increase in business transactions because of Eid, which is resulting in more deposits and withdrawals of cash.
Due to this, banks will open on Saturday on a limited scale and with limited manpower for the convenience of all, the order said.
Banks will conduct transactions from 9:30 am to 1 pm, but will stay open until 2:30 pm.
Bangladesh Bank had previously instructed banks in garment industry areas to stay open on Friday, Apr 29, and Saturday, Apr 30.
Thursday's notice expanded the Saturday order to the rest of the country.
In line with the previous order, banks will operate from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in certain specific areas to ensure that garment workers are able to get their wages.
The relevant Bangladesh Bank departments will also be open on a limited scale on these days to facilitate transactions.
- Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in Twitter buyout
- Meta shares surge
- Abundance of orders, shortage of workers
- CAB warns govt against fuel price hike
- Russia's gas delivery halt: European firms see no major disruption
- Microsoft reports rising revenue and profits
- Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears
- Selling Twitter to Elon Musk is good for investors. What about the public?
- Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
- Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in $44b Twitter buyout
- Eid dress orders are aplenty, but shops don’t have enough workers
- Bangladesh consumer group warns government against fuel prices hike
- Top European companies see no major disruption after Russia's gas delivery halt
- Microsoft reports rising revenue and profits, despite war and inflation
Most Read
- A brawl and a recount later, Dulal is declared secretary of SCBA
- BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
- In Bagerhat, a lesson in communal harmony as a Hindu donates land for mosque and a Muslim for crematorium
- Eid dress orders are aplenty, but shops don’t have enough workers
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Europe’s economy would be hit by a wider cutoff of Russian gas
- They flooded their own village, and kept the Russians at bay
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- New Market mayhem: 5 Dhaka College students remanded for 2 days over Nahid's murder
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media