Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid

The order from Bangladesh Bank's Department of Off-Site Supervision on Thursday, noted that there was an increase in business transactions because of Eid, which is resulting in more deposits and withdrawals of cash.

Due to this, banks will open on Saturday on a limited scale and with limited manpower for the convenience of all, the order said.

Banks will conduct transactions from 9:30 am to 1 pm, but will stay open until 2:30 pm.

Bangladesh Bank had previously instructed banks in garment industry areas to stay open on Friday, Apr 29, and Saturday, Apr 30.

Thursday's notice expanded the Saturday order to the rest of the country.

In line with the previous order, banks will operate from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in certain specific areas to ensure that garment workers are able to get their wages.

The relevant Bangladesh Bank departments will also be open on a limited scale on these days to facilitate transactions.