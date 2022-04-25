Grameenphone to roll out eSIM on Monday after postponement for review

The launch had initially been scheduled for Mar 7, but Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission blocked the move, saying it needed a review.

Subrata Kumar Maitra, a vice-chairman of BTRC, said on Sunday they forwarded the matter to the National Board of Revenue to set the rate of taxes for the new product. “They [Grameenphone] can go ahead if the NBR clears the issue.”

Zakia Sultana, a member of the NBR, said they had not given a decision immediately because eSIM is a new product.

“After consultation with people concerned, it appears to be normal SIM cards. So, we’ve given the permission to sell eSIM.”

The Value Added Tax for eSIM has been set Tk 200, the same as other SIM cards, according to Zakia.

Upon getting the greenlight, Grameenphone announced it will launch eSIM services on Monday.

Grameenphone is “delighted and inspired” to bring such a “modern and environment friendly technology” to Bangladesh, the company’s CEO Yasir Azman said in a statement.

Citing the climate change threats facing Bangladesh, he said eSIM is one of the environment friendly steps taken by Grameenphone on its silver jubilee.