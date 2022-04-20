Elon Musk races to secure financing for Twitter bid

Morgan Stanley, the investment bank working with Musk on the potential deal, has been calling banks and other potential investors to shore up financing for the offer, four people with knowledge of the situation said. Musk is first focused on raising debt and has not yet begun to seek equity financing for his bid, one of the people said.

Musk, 50, is evaluating various packages of debt, including more senior debt known as preferred debt and a loan against his shares of Tesla, the electric carmaker that he runs, two of the people said. Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, is among the parties considering offering debt financing in a bid for Twitter. The equity he needs is likely to be sizable.

Musk is aiming to pull together a fully funded offer as soon as this week, one of the people said. The people with knowledge of the discussions were not authorised to speak publicly because the details are confidential and in flux.

Last week, Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, made an unsolicited offer for the social media company, saying that he wanted to take it private and that he wanted people to be able to speak more freely on the service. But his offer was regarded sceptically by Wall Street because he did not include details about how he would come up with the money for the deal.

While Twitter’s board has not rejected Musk’s offer, it responded days later with a “poison pill,” a tactic that would effectively prevent Musk from owning more than 15% of Twitter’s shares. Musk owns more than 9% of Twitter, making him its single-biggest individual shareholder.

Twitter is expected to provide an update on its deal-making prospects when it reports quarterly earnings Apr 28.

Musk’s offer for Twitter stands at $54.20 a share. Several analysts have said the company’s board is likely to accept only an offer of $60 a share or more. Twitter’s stock rose above $70 a share last year when the company announced goals to double its revenue, although its stock has since fallen to around $45 as investors have questioned its ability to meet those targets.

