Central bank caps NBFI interest rate on deposits at 7 percent, on loans at 11 percent

The new rates will be effective from July 1, according to a circular issued by the central bank’s Department of Financial Institutions and Markets, or DFIM, on Monday.

The circular was sent to the chief executives and managing directors of all financial institutions.

“A number of non-banking financial institutions have recently been offering high interest on deposit, which was playing a role in increasing their cost of fund,” reads the circular.

The high interest rate on deposits, according to the circular, has increased the lending rate, which in turn led to a reduced repayment capability of the borrowers and subsequently increased the number of default loans.

The central bank, however, said the instruction will not be applicable for deposits that were collected before July 1.

