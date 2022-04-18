Central bank caps NBFI interest rate on deposits at 7 percent, on loans at 11 percent
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2022 08:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 08:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has instructed all non-banking financial institutions, or NBFIs, to set the maximum interest rate on deposits at 7 percent and on loans at 11 percent.
The new rates will be effective from July 1, according to a circular issued by the central bank’s Department of Financial Institutions and Markets, or DFIM, on Monday.
The circular was sent to the chief executives and managing directors of all financial institutions.
“A number of non-banking financial institutions have recently been offering high interest on deposit, which was playing a role in increasing their cost of fund,” reads the circular.
The high interest rate on deposits, according to the circular, has increased the lending rate, which in turn led to a reduced repayment capability of the borrowers and subsequently increased the number of default loans.
The central bank, however, said the instruction will not be applicable for deposits that were collected before July 1.
- How will Twitter's board handle Elon Musk?
- From her first $100k to 3 million followers
- Tata Steel to consider proposal to split equity shares on May 3
- Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens
- The elusive politics of Elon Musk
- New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells paper
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh
- Boro crops at risk as rising river waters breach dam at Sunamganj’s Horamondira Haor
- India's COVID infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths