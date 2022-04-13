Shamima of Nitol Niloy named Top Most Global HR Leader in Bangladesh

The congress announced her name at an event at Taj Lands’ End hotel in India’s Mumbai on Mar 22, 2022, according to a press release from Niloy Motors Ltd.

Shamima has been awarded for her “excellent contribution and professional achievements as a strategic and innovative HR executive who translates business vision into HR initiatives that improve performance, profitability, growth and employee engagement in the field of Human Resource Development in Bangladesh”, Niloy Motors said.

“Shamima has been declared as the empowering leader who supports companies and top executives with a unique perspective and appreciation that human capital is every organisation’s greatest asset. A genuine influencer who thrives on tough challenges and translates visions and strategies into actionable, value-added goals,” says the company website.

The certification is endorsed by The Chief Human Resource Officer Global and the World Federation of HR Professionals.

World HRD Congress brings together professionals in attendance from over 133 countries and is one of the largest rendezvous for HR professionals globally.