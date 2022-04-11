Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 06:46 PM BdST
After ordering CNG filling stations to remain closed for six hours every day, the government has told factories to stop using gas from 5 pm to 9 pm daily amid a shortage during Ramadan.
The suspension order will be effective for 15 days from Tuesday, national oil company Petrobangla said in a notice on Monday.
Industrial customers will have to switch off gas connections during this period and the distributors will monitor the suspension.
To ensure supply to the power plants during Ramadan, the government had earlier ordered the CNG stations to remain closed from 5 pm to 11 pm every day until Eid-ul-Fitr.
More stories
- Before giving billions to Jared Kushner, Saudi investment fund had big doubts
- ‘Cheap as chips’ no longer true in UK
- CSE to sign deal on commodity exchange
- New era begins at Warner Bros
- Ex-Evaly chief hopes for a fresh start
- Major cheese heist puts Dutch dairy farmers on alert
- WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger
- Japan to ban coal imports from Russia
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Before giving billions to Jared Kushner, Saudi investment fund had big doubts
- ‘Cheap as chips’ no longer true in UK as prices soar for a favourite meal
- CSE to partner with India’s MCX to set up commodity exchange
- New era begins at Warner Bros, tinged with nostalgia
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
Opinion
Most Read
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Feeling the heat from pandemic: Japan seeks to increase Bangladesh project costs and deadlines
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Sohel Taj leads march to Ganabhaban demanding Apr 10 as ‘Republic Day’
- Biden will speak to India's Modi as US warns India on imports of Russian energy
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Popular British politician falls from grace over tax scandal
- Sri Lanka's surprise finance minister has a mountain to climb
- Facing disastrous floods, they turned to mangrove trees for protection