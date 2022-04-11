Home > Business

Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2022 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 06:46 PM BdST

After ordering CNG filling stations to remain closed for six hours every day, the government has told factories to stop using gas from 5 pm to 9 pm daily amid a shortage during Ramadan.

The suspension order will be effective for 15 days from Tuesday, national oil company Petrobangla said in a notice on Monday.  

Industrial customers will have to switch off gas connections during this period and the distributors will monitor the suspension.

To ensure supply to the power plants during Ramadan, the government had earlier ordered the CNG stations to remain closed from 5 pm to 11 pm every day until Eid-ul-Fitr.

