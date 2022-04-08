Bangladesh to raise onion prices for farmers’ interests
Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2022 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:51 AM BdST
Authorities will move to raise prices of onions soon to safeguard the interests of the farmers, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque has said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered to observe the market for a few more days before taking the decision to raise the prices, Razzaque said at a programme in Manikganj on Thursday.
Farmers are suffering due to low prices of onions during the peak season.
They demand a halt on the imports of onions so that they can make profit.
The government has allowed imports to keep the prices down during Ramadan and there are risks of the prices spiralling if imports are stopped.
Razzaque had earlier spoken in favour of discontinuing onion imports. However, the commerce ministry warned that the onion market might plunge into instability if the permission was not extended.
