DBI, Braintoy collaborate to bring machine learning to Bangladesh

Through this collaboration, DBI or Digital Business Intelligence will market Braintoy’s signature product mlOS or Machine Learning Operating System, a statement read on Thursday.

It will include other services which like facilitating learning programs related to machine learning & artificial intelligence, under the banner of DBI Learning.

DBI believes that this collaboration will act as a milestone towards their philosophy of digitization and automation to enhance efficiency in businesses.

The rest of the press release is as follows:

Pronab Mondal, MD & CEO of DBI says this collaboration is a big step towards business excellence.

“Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are the next big thing and this collaboration is a scope for DBI & Braintoy to create true impact in achieving the goal of Digital Bangladesh."

“Undoubtedly ML & AI [artificial intelligence] have already started to change the landscape of how businesses operate in Bangladesh through task automation, insight generation and other uses,” says Shahriar Rohmotullah, COO of DBI.

“We are happy that we have this opportunity to contribute in this shift towards technological boom in Bangladesh, which will eventually help us keep pace with state-of-the-art solutions.”

BrainToy, with their signature product mlOS, aims to make AI accessible for everyone through its low code/ no code platform.

The Canadian company works with a variety of industries to help them learn and integrate mlOS into their business operations to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and increase profitability.

“It does not matter whether you are a coder or a non-coder, the only thing matters is your interest and a tech savvy orientation. mlOS is loaded with features that make it easy to build, deploy, and monitor models at scale,” says Padma Paul, co-founder and co-CEO of Braintoy.