Bangladesh CNG stations to go into 6-hour downtime every day in Ramadan
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 10:51 AM BdST
The government has ordered CNG stations nationwide to remain shut from 5 pm to 11 pm every day during Ramadan.
The stations across the country must not supply gas for those six hours, Peteobangla said in a statement on Wednesday.
Inspection teams will be monitoring the stations to implement the decision. Those stations defying the order will face legal consequences.
Peteobangla has apologised for any temporary inconvenience caused by the decision.
