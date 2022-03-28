No longer in Russia

— McDonald’s, opened 1990

March 8, 2022: “McDonald’s to temporarily close restaurants.”

It has 847 locations and 62,000 employees.

— Coca-Cola, introduced 1985

March 8, 2022: “The Coca-Cola company suspends its business in Russia.”

The decision affects 10 bottling plants and more than 7,000 employees.

— Pepsi, introduced 1972​​

Pepsi was the first American consumer product to be manufactured and sold in the Soviet Union.

March 8, 2022: “PepsiCo suspends production and sale of Pepsi-Cola in Russia.”

The decision affects 20,000 employees.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account implored Pepsi to take a stand. “it’s not about taste anymore, but about good and evil. @cocacola chose the latter. @pepsi, time for your counterattack is now”

— British American Tobacco, introduced 1991

Before the fall of communism, cigarettes were used as a currency to pay taxi drivers or make bribes.

March 11, 2022: “BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia.”

It had 75 offices and 2,500 employees.

— Ferrari, opened 1990

March 8, 2022: Ferrari said it would “suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice.”

It has five dealerships.

— Uniqlo, opened 2010

March 21, 2022: “We have decided today to temporarily suspend our operations.”

It has 50 locations.

— Levi Strauss & Co., opened 1993

Before the opening, Levis were a coveted Soviet-era black market item.

March 7, 2022: “LS&Co. is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia.”

It has 17 locations.

— Dior, introduced 1959

March 4, 2022: Dior’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, said it would “temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities.”

LVMH brands include Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon. The decision affects 120 stores and 3,500 employees.

— Pizza Hut, opened 1990

The restaurants had salad bars, a first for the Soviet Union.

March 8, 2022: Its parent company, Yum Brands, said it was pausing investment and development in Russia.

It has 50 locations.

— Ikea, opened 2000

March 4, 2022: “Ikea pauses operations in Russia and Belarus.”

It has 17 locations and 15,000 employees in the two nations.

— DHL, opened 1984

“Russia is the country of the northernmost office of DHL Express.”

March 9, 2022: “Our inbound services to Russia and Belarus have been suspended.”

— Apple, introduced 1993

March 1, 2022: “The Apple Store is currently closed.”

While it has no physical stores in Russia, the country, with $7 billion in yearly sales, represents 2% of Apple’s annual global revenue.

— BP, opened 1996

After the fall of the Soviet Union, BP entered, seeking Russia’s vast quantities of oil and gas.

Feb. 27, 2022: “We will exit our shareholding in Rosneft and other businesses with Rosneft within Russia.”

It has 122 locations and 200 employees.

— Ford, opened 1929

March 1, 2022: Ford said it was “suspending our operations in Russia, until further notice.”

It has three locations and 4,000 employees.

— 3M, opened 1992

It is one of the world’s largest mask manufacturers.

March 9, 2022: The company said it has “suspended all business operations.”

