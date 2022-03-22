Banglalink ‘interested’ in public listing as top officials of VEON meet SEC boss
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Mar 2022 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2022 01:00 AM BdST
Mobile telecom operator Banglalink appears to be “interested” in listing on the stock market as top officials of its parent company VEON have met the chief of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
The officials discussed Bangladesh’s share market, SEC spokesman and Executive Director Rezaul Karim, who was present in the meeting on Monday, told bdnews24.com.
“They [VEON and Banglalink officials] were informed that a company must offload at least 10 percent shares for listing on Bangladesh’s stock market. It appeared from their comments that they are interested in listing on Bangladesh’s capital market,” Rezaul said.
In a post on its LinkedIn page, Banglalink said Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu led the VEON delegation in the meeting with SEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam.
“The high officials discussed stock market scenarios, investment opportunities, Veon's long-term plan, and other key issues,” Banglalink said.
Terzioglu praised Rubaiyat's leadership in advancing the stock market in Bangladesh, while Rubaiyat appreciated VEON's contribution to the economy, according to the post.
Banglalink, the third largest telecom operator of Baangladesh in terms of subscriber base, is a fully owned company of Telecom Ventures Ltd which is a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Global Telecom Holding.
Netherlands-based VEON, formerly VimpelCom, owns 51.9 percent shares of Global Telecom. VEON has operations in eight other countries.
Out of nearly 180 million mobile phone connections in Bangladesh, Grameenphone operates over 46 percent, Robi around 30 percent, Banglalink nearly 20 percent and Teletalk around 4 percent.
Banglalink’s revenue grew 5.1 percent year on year to around Tk 48 billion in 2021.
Robi raised more than Tk 5.23 billion from Bangladesh’s stock market through an IPO in 2020. Grameenphone offloaded shares worth around Tk 4.86 billion in 2009.
- Banglalink ‘interested’ in public listing
- Crude jumps 6.6% as EU mulls Russia oil ban
- We're not responsible for oil shortage from Houthi attacks: Saudi
- Wheat prices soar, but US growers can't cash in
- Indian diesel buyers rush to cheaper outlets for supplies
- Govt cuts mill-gate prices of soybean oil
- Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order
- Biman Toronto flight tickets are ‘exclusive’
- Banglalink ‘interested’ in public listing as top officials of VEON meet SEC boss
- Crude jumps more than 6% as EU mulls Russian oil ban
- Saudi Arabia says it's not responsible for any oil shortage from Houthi attacks
- Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but US growers can't cash in
- Indian bulk diesel buyers rush to secure supplies from cheaper retail outlets
- Government cuts mill-gate prices of soybean oil to Tk 160 per 1 litre bottle
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Hasina opens Bangladesh's biggest power plant in Payra
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- ‘RAB was likened to FBI,’ Momen tells Nuland, calling for withdrawal of US sanctions
- Hasina receives colourful greetings from 200 boats in Payra
- Poland will propose a NATO peacekeeping mission for Ukraine this week