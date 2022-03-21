Indian bulk diesel buyers rush to secure supplies from cheaper retail outlets
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2022 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2022 10:18 AM BdST
Indian bulk diesel buyers are snapping up diesel from retail stations as pump prices are 25 rupees ($0.33) a litre cheaper than their bulk contract prices, a spokesperson for a fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and energy major BP said.
Indian state-run fuel retailers, who dominate local fuel sales, have not raised pump prices since Nov. 4 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices, but they have continued to raise prices of direct sales for industrial or bulk clients in line with the terms of those contracts.
"There is a massive surge of demand at fuel stations due to increased delta of 25 rupees a litre between retail and industrial price of diesel, leading to heavy diversion of bulk diesel customers to retail outlets," said the spokesperson for Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML).
A freeze on revisions to retail fuel prices was seen as aiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in crucial state assembly elections. The elections ended on March 10.
Reliance, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamanagar, supplies some fuels to state-run refiners and also taps the retail market directly through sales at RBML's fuel stations.
"There is also a very heavy lifting of fuel by dealers and both B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to customers), who have advanced their purchases, to top up their tanks and capacities in anticipation of price increase which is overdue," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, surged to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of March, rising by 32.8% from a month earlier.
The surge in diesel sales is putting pressure on the country's logistics and supply infrastructure, the spokesperson said, adding that Reliance is committed to meeting the demand of its retail customers and its export contracts.
- Indian diesel buyers rush to cheaper outlets for supplies
- Govt cuts mill-gate prices of soybean oil
- Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order
- Biman Toronto flight tickets are ‘exclusive’
- India's oil imports from US to rise
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- Western firms wrestle with Russia 'half-exits'
- eSIM launch stuck in BTRC review
- Indian bulk diesel buyers rush to secure supplies from cheaper retail outlets
- Government cuts mill-gate prices of soybean oil to Tk 160 per 1 litre bottle
- Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
Most Read
- Six dead after launch struck by freight ship sinks in Shitalakkhya
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Biman opens Dhaka-Toronto flight ticket sales, but ‘not for ordinary people’
- Cargo ship sped away after smashing into passenger launch. Was slowing down an option?
- Japan’s Sumitomo leaves planned expansion of Matarbari coal-fired power plant: report
- US wants deeper ties with Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Another COVID-19 surge may be coming. Are we ready for It?
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- As Dhaka calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, US says 'it's complicated'
- Four get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj