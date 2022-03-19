India's oil imports from US to rise, amid criticism for Russian purchases
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 07:28 PM BdST
The surge in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month threatens to fan Indian inflation, stretch public finances and hurt growth just when it was emerging from a pandemic-induced slowdown.
New Delhi faces criticism from the West for its long-standing political and security ties with Moscow, with some saying that engaging in business with Russia will help fund its war. India has urged an end to the violence in Ukraine but abstained from voting against Russia.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during a visit on Saturday, said he will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine.
India buys most of its oil from the Middle East, but the United States has emerged as the fourth-biggest source and this year supplies will rise substantially, a government official briefed on the matter said.
Iraq supplies 23% of India's oil, followed by Saudi Arabia at 18% and the United Arab Emirates at 11%. The US share of the Indian market will rise to 8% this year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.
Russia has been a marginal player in the Indian market, but since its Feb. 24 invasion has been offering discounted oil to soften the blow of sweeping sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries.
Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, recently ordered 3 million barrels of Russian oil through a tender, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp has booked 2 million barrels for May loading.
India welcomes competing offers for oil sales including from Moscow, especially when global prices have jumped, another government official said, defending the decision to buy from Russia.
European countries continue to import Russian oil and gas, and India cannot be stopped from doing so too, the second official said.
Western sanctions have carve-outs to avoid any impact on energy imports from Moscow, and Russian banks that process payments for these sales remain on the SWIFT network, this official said.
The official said India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised. "Countries with oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading."
- India's oil imports from US to rise
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- Western firms wrestle with Russia 'half-exits'
- eSIM launch stuck in BTRC review
- Gig workers say high gas prices may be a breaking point
- Former DSE president dies at 72
- Russian oil traders switch to private dealings from public tenders
- How Ukraine war could slow electric cars sales
- The latecomer’s guide to crypto
- Western companies wrestle with Russia 'half-exits'
- Grameenphone’s eSIM launch stuck in BTRC review
- Gig workers say high gas prices may be a breaking point
- Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72
- How the war in Ukraine could slow the sales of electric cars
Most Read
- Shahabuddin Ahmed, former Bangladesh president and chief justice, dies at 92
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- US official Nuland to visit Bangladesh amid Russia-Ukraine war
- Bangladesh seeks $22.4 million after missile hits ship in Ukraine
- Shakib, Miraz, Taskin power Bangladesh to first win in South Africa
- Govt drops Amir Hamza from Independence Award list over controversy
- 'He led a simple life': Bangabhaban staff recount Shahabuddin Ahmed's tenure as president
- Bangladesh records 62 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in about 2 years
- US seeks China's help to end Russia's war in Ukraine
- Hasina thanks Modi for India’s help in evacuation of Bangladeshis from Ukraine