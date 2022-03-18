Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72
Staff correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2022 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 07:16 PM BdST
Rakibur Rahman, who served the Dhaka Stock Exchange as its president for three terms, has died at the age of 72.
Rakibur, who was suffering from cancer for a long time, travelled to Bangkok for treatment almost six months ago and returned to Dhaka on Monday. He died at United Hospital on Friday, said DSE spokesman Md Shafiqur Rahman.
Rakibur, chairman of Midway Securities Ltd, was a member of the DSE’s board of directors intermittently for about 18 years.
He played a role in the automation of the country’s main bourse, demutualisation and the DSE’s strategic partnership with a Chinese consortium.
Rakibur was the founding president of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Council.
