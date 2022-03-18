Rakibur Rahman, a three-time DSE president, dies at 72

Rakibur, who was suffering from cancer for a long time, travelled to Bangkok for treatment almost six months ago and returned to Dhaka on Monday. He died at United Hospital on Friday, said DSE spokesman Md Shafiqur Rahman.

Rakibur, chairman of Midway Securities Ltd, was a member of the DSE’s board of directors intermittently for about 18 years.

He played a role in the automation of the country’s main bourse, demutualisation and the DSE’s strategic partnership with a Chinese consortium.

Rakibur was the founding president of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Council.