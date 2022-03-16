Robi reports ‘decent’ profit in 2021 on internet data sales

Its 39.6 million internet data subscribers were 73.7 percent of the total subscriber base, or the highest in the country, according to its financial results.

The active subscriber base, was 53.7 million, or 29.7 percent of the market share, and 5.4 percent higher than the previous year.

“Robi’s 4G leadership position further consolidated in 2021 with 44.4% of its total subscribers being 4G users,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Compared to 2020, data use per subscriber per month increased by 41.1 percent in 2021.

Profit after tax increased by 16.1 percent to Tk 1.8 billion while Earnings Per Share, or EPS stood at Tk 0.34, which is 5.2 percent higher than that of 2020.

“However, the PAT figure could have reached far more appealing figure of 343 crore taka, if the 2% minimum turnover tax were removed,” Robi said, reiterating its demand for the removal of the tax.

Robi’s Board of Directors recommended final cash dividend at the rate of 2 percrent, or Tk 0.20 per share.

Including the 3 percent interim cash dividend paid out earlier in 2021, the total cash dividend paid in 2021 stood at 5 percent, which represents 145.3 percent of the Profit After Tax for 2021.

“We are happy to see our growth strategy consistently working in the market. Robi made the highest revenue growth for the third consecutive year in 2021,” said Robi’s Acting CEO and CFO, M Riyaaz Rasheed. He claimed Robi could have made Tk 1.63 billion more profit for its shareholders in 2021 if the minimum turnover tax was removed.

He also pointed out although Robi’s data traffic increased by 60.8 percent in 2021, compared to 2020, average price per megabyte data declined “drastically” by 29.8 percent due to “tremendous competitive pressures”.