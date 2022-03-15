High Court says Competition Act must be enforced to prevent manipulation of market prices

It fell short of issuing rules in the hearing of a writ petition seeking orders to form a monitoring cell and issue guidelines in order to control soybean oil prices amid government ministers’ claim that there is no syndicate in the market.

Supreme Court lawyers Syed Mohidul Kabir, Monir Hossain and Mohammad Ullah filed the petition on Mar 6. The High Court on Monday ordered them to bring the petition again by replacing “soybean oil” with “essential commodities” because the price of a particular commodity can rise anytime.

Deputy Attorney General Pratikar Chakma, who represented the state in the hearing, argued that there was no need to issue rules now because prices have been brought under control and the government is forming a task force to monitor the market.

“How are you identifying the anti-competition syndicate? The Competition Act was passed in 2012 but it hasn't been enforced yet. No steps have been taken to stop deals and prevent control of the market that are in breach of the Act,” a judge said.

The deputy attorney general responded that steps were taken to control prices.

The panel of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman was hearing the arguments.

One of them noted that section 15 of the Competition Act stipulates the prevention of monopoly. “But the government is not making rules or guidelines on this. It’s a matter of regret that there is no implementation of the law. This has been happening from the beginning. The market could not have been unrestrained had you been taken a tough position. People would not have suffered had there been efforts earlier,” the judge said.

“It’s been happening because one group is controlling the market, although the law stipulates the formation of a regulatory body to stop this from happening. [The petitioners] would not have to come to us if there had been a regulatory agency. We want these [formation of regulatory body and formulation of guidelines] to happen because we don’t see any apparent example of the law being enforced.”

As Pratikar Chakma reiterated that the government was taking steps to control the market and prices decreased, the judge asked since when these started happening.

“We want the government machinery to work 365 days a year. It’s not one day’s job.”

“The government is fixing the prices and a group is hoarding products for sale when prices increase. They're taking money away from the people.

“Legal action must be taken against the miscreants. Market must be monitored throughout the year, not just during Ramadan. It’s a daily job and must be done daily.”