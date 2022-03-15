Amazon slams Reliance takeover of Future stores as 'fraud' in India newspaper ads
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2022 11:39 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:39 AM BdST
Amazon.com Inc has gone on the attack in its bitter dispute with two Indian retailers, accusing them of fraud in Indian newspaper ads on Tuesday after Reliance Industries suddenly took over many of Future Retail stores.
Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance, first announced in 2020, and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.
Reliance, India's biggest conglomerate and retailer run by the country's richest man, began taking over the prized real estate with utmost stealth on Feb 25 when its staff showed up at many of Future biggest stores to assume control, sources said.
In ads headlined "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers on Tuesday, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."
Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amazon's public outcry comes even though on March 3 it offered to hold talks. The ongoing talks have raised hopes the dispute could be resolved.
Future has said in filings this month that it could not pay rent at many outlets given its distressed financial situation and that Reliance, which had taken over many of its leases, had issued it with termination notices.
Amazon is concerned that Reliance is continuing to take over Future stores even as the talks continue, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.
The newspaper ads were aimed at alerting all stakeholders, including Future’s lenders, that the transfer of assets to Reliance is legally prohibited, the source added.
- Amazon closes in on MGM takeover
- Chevron set to trade Venezuelan oil
- Syndicate now controls market: HC
- Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving
- HSBC recognises winners of Business Excellence Awards
- Some independent Nike stores remain open in Russia
- When you think about investing, don’t think about the news
- BAT to exit Russia
- Amazon slams Reliance takeover of Future stores as 'fraud' in India newspaper ads
- Amazon may be days away from closing deal to buy film studio MGM
- Chevron set to trade Venezuelan oil if US relaxes sanctions
- High Court says Competition Act must be enforced to prevent manipulation of market prices
- HSBC Bangladesh recognises winners of its Business Excellence Awards
- India's Paytm chief detained briefly for negligent driving: reports
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- As West shuns Moscow, officials say India eyes more cheap Russian oil
- Abramovich jet in Israel: minister says no haven for sanctioned Russians
- Foreign Minister Momen hospitalised in Dhaka after falling ill onboard plane
- VAT detectives unearth secret sale details, tax evasion in Dhaka Regency Hotel
- Bangladesh beat Pakistan to grab first win in Women’s Cricket World Cup
- Chinese ambassador cannot confirm if Beijing is setting up Bangladesh missile maintenance hub
- Report on Chinese missile hub in Bangladesh is false, misleading: State Minister Shahriar
- Mortal remains of engineer Hadisur reach home
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered