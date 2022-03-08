Stocks in free fall in first hour of trading
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2022 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2022 12:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s two stock markets saw a dramatic decline in the first hour of trading on Tuesday.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, stood at 6,456.51 at the start of trading.
But, an hour after trading began, the DSEX stood at 6,337.78, a drop of 118.74 points, or 1.84 percent from the previous day.
It was the largest decline at the stock market, in percentage terms, in 11 months and three days.
Shares worth nearly Tk 2.23 billion were traded on the stock market in the first hour on Tuesday. The transactions included shares of 377 companies and mutual fund units. The price rose on 24 of these shares, and fell on 327, while 26 remained the same.
The Chattogram stock market index also fell sharply during this time.
In the first hour of trading on Tuesday, the benchmark CASPI index fell 253 points, or 1.33 percent, to 18,736.12 points.
Shares worth Tk 49.4 million were exchanged on the market in the first hour of trading.
The shares of 163 companies and mutual funds exchanged hands during this time. The price of 14 rose, 138 fell and 11 remained the same.
