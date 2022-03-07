What Agora owners say about selling business to Sri Lanka’s Softlogic

Launched by Rahimafrooz Group in 2001, Agora’s 72 percent shares were transferred to the Bangladesh chapter of Swedish firm Brummer and Partners in 2009.

Two years ago, talks were held on a possible sale of Agora to Gemcon, which runs Meena Bazar, another superstore chain, but the matter did not advance.

Khalid Quadir, CEO of private equity fund Brummer and Partners Bangladesh and a director at Agora, confirmed that Agora will be sold to Softlogic. The ownership transfer will be done in three to five months.

Softlogic drives the retail sector of the Softlogic Group encompassing synergies from its multi-brand and multi-channel strategy, focused on enhancing the retail landscape in Sri Lanka.

Agora Ltd, headquartered in Dhaka, is a retail superstore that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Softlogic employs over 11,000 people in Sri Lanka and Australia and operates an asset base of over $750 million to generate an annual turnover of more than $420 million.

Agora has around 1,200 workers in its 15 outlets in Dhaka, two in Sylhet and one in Chattogram. According to the owners, it had Tk 5 billion in annual turnover in the past few

years.

Muallem Choudhury, principal advisor to Brummer and Partners Bangladesh and another director at Agora, said Agora is the second leading superstore chain in Bangladesh.

WHY THE SALE?

Muallem said they are selling Agora as part of a normal business procedure.

The transfer of ownership is taking place because majority shareholders want it, he said.

“The Agora investors are private investors. They've a mandate on the sale. The investment must be returned after a certain period in line with the contract so that they can withdraw the funds and invest those in other places. This is what happening here,” said Muallem.

“It is much like the share market where you invest and make money. And sell the shares to buy other stocks if you think it's necessary.”

The Agora director believes Bangladesh’s market is not yet ready for superstores, but there are possibilities for chain shops in the retail market.

“Superstores have captured only 2 percent of the retail market while the rest is still a traditional market. It can be taken as an opportunity to expand superstore business as well. From this, you can also assume that a market for superstores in Bangladesh isn't there just yet. People will become more aware of health and safe food and the superstores will be expanded.”

“Most of the customers are still from low- and middle-income groups in Bangladesh. Moreover, a 5 percent VAT has been imposed on the purchase from the superstores. The customers don't need to pay this VAT if they buy goods from local grocers. It can be seen as a barrier to doing superstore business,” Muallem said.

He also alleged the government agencies are considering the superstores as a soft target in their drives against irregularities. “The same problems, for which superstores are fined, exist in the traditional shops. But only the superstores face action.”

FOR HOW MUCH?

Softlogic will buy 100 percent stakes in Agora. In a filing to the Colombo Stock Exchange, the company said the acquisition would be completed in a series of transactions.

It has not revealed the amount of money to be transacted.

Khalid declined to make public the valuation of Agora in the deal with Softlogic. He said the Sri Lankan firm will disclose it in time.

“Everyone may know for how much Agora has been sold when the final transactions take place. Maybe Colombo Stock Exchange will be told something about it at that time.”

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE WORKERS?

Muallem sees no reason for changes in the workforce of Agora after the transfer of the ownership.

“A certain process must be followed if they want to bring in foreign workers. But foreign workers won’t be very necessary in running such retail business.”

“I think foreign workers will not be needed for a business where local manpower is sufficiently available. Those who are working now will stay. Only the ownership will change hands,” Muallem said.