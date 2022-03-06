Bangladesh retains sugar import duty waiver to cool prices before Ramadan

In October last year, the National Board of Revenue slashed the duty on sugar import to 20 percent from 30 percent following the commerce ministry’s request.

The NBR order was effective until Feb 28 this year, but the board recently said the waiver would be in force until May 15.

Md Masud Sadique, a member of the NBR, said on Sunday the decision to retain the regulatory duty on sugar report took effect from Mar 1.

With increasing demand during Ramadan, the price of sugar and other commodities rises ahead of the Islamic month of fasting every year. This time sugar price has soared to Tk 80 per kg from Tk 70 a month ago. Ramadan is expected to begin in early April.