Bangladesh retains sugar import duty waiver to cool prices before Ramadan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Mar 2022 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:53 PM BdST
The government has retained a 10 percentage point waiver on duty to import sugar as part of its efforts to keep prices under control ahead of Ramadan.
In October last year, the National Board of Revenue slashed the duty on sugar import to 20 percent from 30 percent following the commerce ministry’s request.
The NBR order was effective until Feb 28 this year, but the board recently said the waiver would be in force until May 15.
Md Masud Sadique, a member of the NBR, said on Sunday the decision to retain the regulatory duty on sugar report took effect from Mar 1.
With increasing demand during Ramadan, the price of sugar and other commodities rises ahead of the Islamic month of fasting every year. This time sugar price has soared to Tk 80 per kg from Tk 70 a month ago. Ramadan is expected to begin in early April.
- How companies are rebuffing Russia
- How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's Future Retail
- Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Agora
- Ukraine war hits flour market
- Shop sealed for overpricing edible oil
- Samsung, Apple halt smartphone sales in Russia
- Soybean oil supply crunch hits Dhaka
- Bangladesh retains sugar import duty waiver to cool prices before Ramadan
- Harsh words, tough action: how companies have rebuffed Russia
- 'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's Future Retail
- Russian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- War in Ukraine may drive up prices of atta, maida
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Taka, an emblem of Bangladesh's sovereignty, turns 50
- Sri Lanka’s Softlogic buys Bangladeshi retail superstore Agora
- War in Ukraine may drive up prices of atta, maida
- Muhith hospitalised again with weakness, inability to eat
- Saudi Arabia lifts COVID restrictions on visitors
- Singapore seeks to balance workforce with new visa rules for foreigners
- Russian forces pound civilians, as Putin likens sanctions to a ‘declaration of war’
- Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow