A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof

Some retailers have opened up the bottles to sell in small quantities and make fast money as prices of unpacked soybean oil have soared past those of the bottled.

Some retailers are doing so also to keep their regular customers happy. They said the customers would not buy other products if they did not get the edible oil.

The retailers were selling bottled soybean oil at Tk 180 to Tk 185 per litre on the markets of the capital on Friday.

Unpacked soybean oil was totally out of the market. Some retailers who were selling unpacked oil by opening up the bottles were charging the customers between Tk 190 and Tk 195 per litre.

A few 5-litre bottles were available at the superstores, but the groceries in the alleys did not have the large bottles.

Some of them had half litre bottles selling at Tk 90.

“Many shops don’t have oil. They [retailers] said the companies have halted supply,” said Motiur Rahman, a resident of Malibagh who bought two two-litre bottles at Tk 180 per litre after he had failed to find a 5-litre bottle.

The situation was no different at Rampura, Hazipara, and Shantinagar.

‘ARTIFICIAL CRISIS’

Retailers and customers say the companies and their dealers have created an “artificial supply crisis” to pressure the government into hiking prices further.

Abbas Uddin, a grocer in Rampura, said the dealers did not supply oil for the past few days. Customers go away without buying anything if they do not get the vegetable oil. So he bought a few 5-litre bottles without a price tag from a wholesaler in Razarbagh on Thursday at Tk 815 per bottle. He was selling each bottle at Tk 830.

Mohammad Mahin of Ma Store in Malibagh and Mintu Mia of Mintu Store in Hazipara did the same thing – collected oil from wholesalers.

The government increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 8 to Tk 168 per litre on Feb 6. The price of 5-litre bottle was fixed at Tk 795 and unpacked soybean oil price was raised by Tk 7 to Tk 143 per litre.

Shwapno’s Notun Rasta outlet in Rampura had five 5-litre bottles of Teer soybean oil on Friday morning. It did not have any other soybean oil brand.

The superstore was selling each bottle at Tk 835 by charging Tk 40 in VAT, which had not been added earlier.

“The authorities conduct drives on small stores and slap fines. Do we stash away oil? They should raid the warehouses of big companies importing oil. They know better where they have kept the oil,” fumed Abul Fazal, a grocer in Shantinagar.

STOCK SUFFICIENT: GOVT

According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes and imports continued in 2022. So the stock should be sufficient for the supply.

After a meeting with relevant agencies on stocks, supplies, imports and the price situation on Wednesday, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the stock of oil and other food products in Bangladesh was sufficient.

“The Trade and Tariff Commission set those prices based on a number of indices – the landing cost, the price per bottle, and the appropriate level of profit were all set. Our directives on this issue must be followed. We’ll not accept any malpractice,” he said, vowing action against dishonest businesses.

GOVT CALLS IMPORT AND STOCK ACCOUNTS

Additional Commerce Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman told bdnews24.com the refineries have been asked to submit accounts of import and stock in the past three months.

The accounts are expected by Monday and then the government will know who is manipulating the market, he said.

Manzur Mohammad Shahriar, a director of Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, said they were working on the shortage of soybean oil.

“We’re trying to find out how much a company imports and how much it offloads. We’re not looking down the supply chain, but working on the top level.”

Mostofa Haider, managing director of TK Group and president of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, was unavailable on the phone for comment.