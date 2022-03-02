NBR prosecutes two Famous Group companies over concealing sales to dodge VAT

The Famous Printing and Packaging and the Famous Iberchem Flavours and Fragrances, both located in Gazipur, have allegedly dodged Tk 133.4 million in VAT in the process, the NBR alleged.

The corporate offices of both the firms, which primarily produce and supply food flavourings and packaging materials, are in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

An employee of the group who was unwilling to reveal their identity lodged complaints involving the said charges.

Following the complaint, a team from VAT intelligence, led by assistant directors Mohammad Sajedul Haque and Munawar Mursalin, raided the Dhaka offices in November last year and found documents in support of the charges.

NBR officials asked the company to submit all original documents involving their trades and VAT after they discovered ‘forged documents’.

The officials found the original documents after carrying out a search through the Famous Group office and assessing the data in their computers.

According to that information, the printing and packaging company sold products worth Tk 8.69 billion from July 2016 to June 2021 but submitted accounts of Tk 8.27 billion sales in VAT returns at Gazipur VAT Circle-5.

A 2 percent interest on the missing Tk 534.8 million equates to Tk 24.15 million.

The flavour company, on the other hand, sold products of Tk 473.89 million from Jan 2020 to Nov 2021, and showed a return of Tk 205 million, which is Tk 267.95 lower than the original. The interest on the missing sum of money, according to the VAT law, amounts to Tk 4.57 million.

A report has been sent to the Dhaka South VAT Commissionarate which will take the necessary legal action.