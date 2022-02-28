Home > Business

Russian central bank confirms block on foreigners' bids to sell Russian securities

  >> Reuters 

Published: 28 Feb 2022 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:06 AM BdST

Russia's central bank confirmed on Monday it has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and individuals to sell Russian securities.

The bank also said in a statement it had yet to decide whether to open markets other than the forex and money market on Monday.

 

More to follow

