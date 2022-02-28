European banks set to open lower after raft of fresh sanctions

Banks and their lawyers have been scrambling to discern the impact of a fresh wave of sanctions and the banishment of big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT on their businesses.

Germany's Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE were both indicated to open more than 4% lower on Monday.

"We support the decisions of the German government and its allies and will consistently implement the sanctions," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.