Home > Business

European banks set to open lower after raft of fresh sanctions

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 01:35 PM BdST

European banks and other financial firms were set to open lower on Monday after sanctions and other measures in retaliation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the way they do business.

Banks and their lawyers have been scrambling to discern the impact of a fresh wave of sanctions and the banishment of big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT on their businesses.

Germany's Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE were both indicated to open more than 4% lower on Monday.

"We support the decisions of the German government and its allies and will consistently implement the sanctions," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories