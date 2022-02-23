Fantasy Kingdom offers a wide range of fun away from hectic days

Annual picnic, family day out, corporate day out or concerts are the things that are on the menu at the Fantasy Kingdom for every one hoping to enjoy with their loved ones, colleagues or friends throughout the year, the recreational centre said in a statement.

“What could be better than a day starting with a stress-free morning, exciting rides, lunch with co-workers, playing and winning games and ending the day with a BBQ party? All these can be possible inside of one place which is Fantasy Kingdom Complex,” it said.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex is Bangladesh’s first theme park. Its Entertainment Complex consists of Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Heritage Park, Xtreme Racing and Resort Atlantis.

Designated as a tourist spot by the government in 2002, it is “not only the place that has only rides for recreation”.

The complex has many more facilities which provide one-stop solutions for all sources of recreation and entertainment besides the main attractions -- Dry parks, Water Kingdom, Heritage Park and Xtreme Racing.

As the Fantasy Kingdom is a place for recreation for people of all ages and groups so they have many options and services along with the rides. Corporate and other organisatons choose the Fantasy Kingdom to arrange their Corporate Day Out or Annual Picnic to escape from the monotonous daily life.

People can also enjoy and arrange meetings, seminars, wedding party, birthday party, concerts, DJ shows and “last but not the least BBQ Party”.

For these events, Fantasy Kingdom Complex has various facilities, such as convention hall, party centre, restaurants and resort.

People can hold their programmes in the Heritage Corner and Skill Zone, besides Lia Convention Hall & Restaurant, Party Centre Convention Hall, Ashulia Castle, Water Tower Café, Aqua Restaurant, Resort Atlantis, Live BBQ Station, stages with proper sound systems, and 3D movie theatre.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex also provides a wide range of food, including Chinese dishes. People can have buffet option if they want for a large number of people.

“All the arrangements are made by the operations team of Fantasy Kingdom so the clients do not have to take any hassle. All they have to do is provide their information of the events they want to arrange and book the suitable food menu and place of their choice,” the statement said.