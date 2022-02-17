E-commerce company Alesha Mart owes customers Tk 3bn

Its CEO Monzur Alam Sikder, however, is confident they will be able to refund the customers by selling assets and taking bank loans.

Monzur detailed his plans to journalists at an event organised by the commerce ministry to review the situation surrounding the company.

He said it faced a “deficit” of nearly Tk 3 billion after the “troubles” had begun in July 2021.

Alesha Mart refunded the customers Tk 130 million, he claimed, adding Tk 420 million more will be paid back after the funds stuck in the payment gateway were cleared through the ministry’s mediation.

“I think I’ll need to pay back around Tk 2.3 billion more from my other companies or bank loans. Our banking transaction is very good. I hope we’ll be able to resolve the problem soon. We will repay all the funds by June,” he said.

Many people at the event were sceptic about Alesha Mart’s prospects of securing bank credit after conceding Tk 3 billion in losses shortly after launch.

Monzur blamed an “unhealthy competition” among the e-commerce firms to draw customers by vigorously offering discounts. “It came out later that some companies used discounts as a strategy to [embezzle] funds,” he said.

“We’re a group of companies. We had a strategy. We wanted to invest in discounts as per our capacity and create a strong customer base. We did get 1.7 million customers in three months after launch – which indicates e-commerce is the future in Bangladesh.

“We could not pay because we lacked fund, but we have assets, a revenue structure, and the capacity to pay the money back,” said Manzur, echoing the explanation he had come up with in live videos on social media in the past few months.

At the event, 10 Alesha Mart customers got over Tk 2.8 million back following a settlement with digital payment gateway company SSLCOMMERZ.

Additional Commerce Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman said around Tk 320 billion had been stuck in the gateway until June and the fund grew to Tk 420 billion in July.

In the first phase of the settlement, Tk 100 million that was stuck in July will be repaid to 485 customers, he said.

Alesha Mart will publish later in the night a list of customers who will get the remaining Tk 320 million. The funds will be repaid next week.