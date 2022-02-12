Bangladesh’s first municipal bond set for approval as Dhaka North plans to develop market
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2022 02:21 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 02:21 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is set to greenlight the first municipal bond of the country to help Dhaka North City Corporation to raise funds for the development of its market in Gulshan-2.
“We’ve almost finished the work. Now the term and interest rate need to be fixed. Once these are done, an announcement will be made to release the bond,” said Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, a commissioner at the BSEC.
Generally, municipal bonds have longer terms than others and higher interest rates. Such bonds also come with tax waivers.
Besides the government, city corporations in many countries raise funds by releasing these bonds to finance long-term projects, such as schools, highways or sewage systems.
Shamsuddin said the city corporation will need nearly Tk 10 billion to develop the DNCC Market.
Mayor Atiqul Islam said at a programme on Dec 15 a 20-storey civic centre and a 30-storey city corporation building would be constructed in place of the market. The civic centre will have daylong entertainment facilities for the citizens.
Sthapotik, an architecture firm, won the job in a competition, he said. Sharif Uddin Ahammed is the CEO and principal architect of the company.
