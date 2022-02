Bogura’s Poradaha fish fair: Jamai Mela

A fish fair is held at Poradaha in Bogura’s Gabtoli Upazila every year on the last Wednesday of Magh, the second month of winter in the Bengali calendar. The hundred-year-old fair is locally known as Jamai Mela. The tradition is famous around the country for large fishes. The hunters, however, did not bring in any Bagha Aair due to the administration’s prohibition this year. Photographer Adnan Azad Asif took a tour around the fair on Wednesday.