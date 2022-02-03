Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on molnupiravir
>> Michael Erman, Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 06:12 PM BdST
Merck & Co said on Wednesday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir.
The drugmaker said sales of the COVID-19 drug were $952 million in the fourth quarter, and it expects another $5 to $6 billion of sales for the drug in 2022. Merck developed the pill - and shares the profits equallly - with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Merck Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said in an interview it is possible the company could top those sales estimates for molnupiravir, which are based on already signed supply agreements for around 10 million courses of the drug. Merck still expects to produce an aggregate of 30 million treatment courses of molnupiravir by the end of the year, she said.
"Depending on how the pandemic plays out, could there be upside to this?" Litchfield said. "Yes, we've got the supply to provide more product to the markets."
Enthusiasm for the antiviral pill, which was once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, has waned since it was shown to have about 30% efficacy in reducing hospitalisations in its clinical trial. A rival drug made by Pfizer Inc had significantly better results in its trial, but supply of that pill is constrained in the near term.
Merck said it posted fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 billion, or $1.80 a share, up from last year when it earned $2.49 billion, or 98 cents a share. Analysts, on average were expecting earnings of $1.53 a share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Sales were $13.52 billion in the quarter, up from $10.95 billion last year, driven by the molnupiravir sales and growth from cancer drug Keytruda and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Gardasil. Analysts had expected sales of around $13.2 billion in the quarter.
Merck said it expects 2022 earnings to be between $7.12 and $7.27 a share, just shy of analyst forecasts of $7.29 a share. It expects 2022 revenue to be between $56.1 billion and $57.6 billion, up from $48.7 billion last year.
CFO Litchfield says the company plans to reinvest much of the cash from what could be a one-year windfall from molnupiravir back in its business and to support business development.
"Our goal is to do meaningful business development. Should that not materialise, we would increase the level of share buybacks that we would do," she said.
- LPG prices rise over 5%
- Ex-Credit Suisse chairman fined for breaking COVID rules
- Alphabet inches closer to $2tr market value
- Google propels record Alphabet revenue
- Credit Suisse unveils new wealth management structure
- Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares
- Making money online, the hard way
- H&M aims to double sales by 2030
- Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on molnupiravir
- Bangladesh hikes LPG prices by 5.26%
- Ex-Credit Suisse chairman fined $2,200 for breaking COVID rules
- Alphabet inches closer to $2tr market value after blowout results
- Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
- DIRD Group holds Pitha Utsab
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction