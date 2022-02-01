Home > Business

DIRD Group holds Pitha Utsab

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2022 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:03 PM BdST

DIRD Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh, has organised a 'Pitha Utsab', or rice cake festival, in Savar.

The event was organised at the premises of Dipta Apparel, an affiliate of DIRD Group, to celebrate the Bengali tradition of winter cakes on Monday.

DIRD Group’s Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah and Director Shikwa Nazneen Daulah inaugurated the event. The group’s Chairman Itemad Ud Daulah brighten it up with his presence afterwards.

The employees of the group’s Savar Zone joined the event with cakes prepared by them, in various regional styles. Prizes were distributed among them at the end of the event.

