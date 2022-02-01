DIRD Group holds Pitha Utsab
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2022 10:03 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:03 PM BdST
DIRD Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh, has organised a 'Pitha Utsab', or rice cake festival, in Savar.
The event was organised at the premises of Dipta Apparel, an affiliate of DIRD Group, to celebrate the Bengali tradition of winter cakes on Monday.
DIRD Group’s Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah and Director Shikwa Nazneen Daulah inaugurated the event. The group’s Chairman Itemad Ud Daulah brighten it up with his presence afterwards.
The employees of the group’s Savar Zone joined the event with cakes prepared by them, in various regional styles. Prizes were distributed among them at the end of the event.
More stories
- Credit Suisse unveils new wealth management structure
- Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares
- Making money online, the hard way
- H&M aims to double sales by 2030
- Goldman Sachs lifts CEO's pay to $35m
- Apple's stock makes biggest gain since July 2020
- 10 trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton arrested
- Where is Epstein’s money going?
Recent Stories
- Credit Suisse unveils new wealth management structure with Huber COO
- Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares ahead of federal budget
- Making money online, the hard way
- H&M looks beyond pandemic with drive to double sales by 2030
- Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35m
- Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital