DIRD Group holds Pitha Utsab

The event was organised at the premises of Dipta Apparel, an affiliate of DIRD Group, to celebrate the Bengali tradition of winter cakes on Monday.

DIRD Group’s Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah and Director Shikwa Nazneen Daulah inaugurated the event. The group’s Chairman Itemad Ud Daulah brighten it up with his presence afterwards.

The employees of the group’s Savar Zone joined the event with cakes prepared by them, in various regional styles. Prizes were distributed among them at the end of the event.