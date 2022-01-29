Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35m
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2022 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:16 AM BdST
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon's total compensation for 2021 will be $35 million, the bank said on Friday.
That is double the $17.5 million he received for 2020. The board had then slashed $10 million from his $27.5 million pay to settle legal costs related to the bank's role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd corruption scandal.
Solomon's total pay for 2021 includes an annual base salary of $2 million and a variable compensation of $33 million, 70% of which is in the form of goal-based stock compensation or restricted stock units.
Other major Wall Street banks have also handsomely rewarded their chief executive officers as annual profits bounced back in 2021 thanks to pandemic-related loan loss provisions that did not materialise.
Morgan Stanley raised CEO James Gorman's annual pay to $35 million, while JPMorgan lifted Jamie Dimon's to $34.5 million. read more
Since taking over the reins from Lloyd Blankfein in 2018, Solomon, 60, has looked to diversify revenue, focusing more on predictable streams including consumer banking and wealth and asset management while reducing reliance on capital markets-focused businesses.
The bank reported a net income of $21.64 billion in 2021, compared with $9.46 billion a year earlier. It reported a 23% increase in fourth-quarter operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs.
- 10 trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton arrested
- Where is Epstein’s money going?
- Nestle to give cocoa farmers cash to keep children in school
- Foreign companies withdrawing from Myanmar
- McDonald's profit hit by rising costs
- Tata regains Air India control
- Apple grabs record China market share
- Banks want time to pay minimum wage
- Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35m
- Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Where is Jeffrey Epstein’s money going?
- Nestle to give cocoa farmers cash to keep children in school
- Foreign companies withdrawing from Myanmar after coup
Most Read
- Police seize 3.5 kg gold at Dhaka airport, arrest Biman guard, passenger
- Biman cabin crew member detained in Saudi Arabia with gold, currency
- Garment factory fire brought under control in Narayanganj
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll rises by 20, the highest daily count since early October
- Indian village mourns family who froze to death on US-Canada border
- Murder convict, who used fakes IDs to dodge law enforcers, is arrested in Ctg
- 10 Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack
- Zaheen Knitwears factory ‘lacked’ adequate fire safety system
- Who owns Scotland? The millionaires buying up the Highlands